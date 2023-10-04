Horse euthanized after contracting EEE

A horse has tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis and has been euthanized.

It is the second animal in the state this year to test positive for the virus, which is transmitted by mosquitoes. An emu was the first animal in the state to be infected with EEE this year.

The state Department of Agriculture said the horse was in New London County and started showing neurological signs before being euthanized on Oct. 1.

The state Department of Agriculture said EEE is not spread by horse-to-horse or horse-to-human contact.

The viral disease is transmitted through the bites of mosquitoes.

EEE-infected mosquitoes have been found in 15 Connecticut towns this year. All of them are in New London and Windham counties.

The state has been urging people with horses to vaccinate them against EEE and West Nile virus.

If you have a horse and it shows neurologic signs, such as hyperexcitability, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, head tilt, head pressing, incoordination, drowsiness, recumbency, colic or it died, call a veterinarian.

Neurologic diseases of domestic animals, such as EEE, West Nile virus and rabies, are reportable to the State Veterinarian at 860-713-2505.