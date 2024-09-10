Horse in Connecticut tests positive for EEE

A horse in Connecticut has tested positive for EEE, marking the state's first case of the disease in a domestic animal this year.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture said EEE, or Eastern equine encephalitis, was detected in a 23-year-old unvaccinated gelded horse in Fairfield County.

Officials said the horse was exhibiting neurological symptoms so diagnostic samples were collected, and they ultimately came back positive.

EEE is a viral disease transmitted through mosquito bites. The Department of Agriculture said the risk for mosquito-borne diseases continues until the first hard freeze of the fall.

Even if mosquitoes in your area haven't tested positive for EEE, horse owners should still be alert and take preventative measures.

“The EEE vaccinations for horses are demonstrably protective, highly effective, and very safe. Horses without a EEE vaccine history have a high mortality rate, upwards of 95%, making it crucial that these be part of every horse’s core vaccine schedule,” Connecticut State Veterinarian Erin Masur, DVM said.

“While horses are most susceptible to EEE, mosquitoes can also transmit the virus to goats, turkeys, chickens, and humans. We urge residents to implement the necessary precautions to protect their animals and themselves," Masur continued.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, or CAES, has detected mosquitoes with EEE in four different counties this year - Windham, New London, Hartford and Middlesex.

There have been no human cases of EEE confirmed this year in Connecticut.

To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes, the Department of Agriculture says residents should: