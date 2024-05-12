Horses safely evacuated from barn during fire in Madison

Multiple horses were brought to safety and were evacuated from a barn during a fire in Madison early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to Route 79 for a possible structure fire with smoke coming from a barn around 2:45 a.m.

Once there, fire crews found a working fire with heavy smoke in the main barn.

All of the horses were in the process of being evacuated before firefighters arrived.

According to fire officials, all of the horses were safely evacuated from the barn with no injuries reported.

Crews took several hours to bring the fire under control. The fire did not extend into the horse stalls.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.