Hospital Beds to Be Set Up at CCSU, Dorms to House Medical Staff, First Responders

With colleges transitioning from in-person classes to online learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic, local colleges are transforming to meet the needs created by the medical crisis.

Central Connecticut State University is preparing for the National Guard to set up hospital beds in some of its facilities and the school is opening some dorms to medical staff, as well as first responders.

As of tomorrow, the Sheridan, Gallaudet, and Sam May residence halls will become temporary housing for UConn Health Center medical personnel, according to a message that CCSU president Zulma Toro sent a letter to the school community.

CCSU is also working out details to provide housing in Vance Residence Hall for New Britain first responders and CCSU police officers.

“Though we had been directed to quickly prepare all nine of our residence halls for emergency use, that plan is on hold at this time. Instead, the higher priority is the conversion of Detrick Gymnasium in Kaiser Hall and the Huang Recreation Center for Hartford Healthcare’s use. Late this week, the Connecticut National Guard is expected on campus to set up 224 beds in those buildings for Hartford Hospital,” Toro said in the message.