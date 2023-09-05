Hot and humid weather on tap for the next few days

Tuesday starts a stretch of multiple days of hot and humid weather in Connecticut.

Highs will be near 93. Heat indexes will be near 96 in the afternoon.

Some school districts have decided to dismiss early on Tuesday because of the temperatures.

Due to the heat, Governor Ned Lamont has activated the state's extreme hot weather protocol starting at noon. The purpose of the protocol is to make sure the most vulnerable populations get protection from the hot conditions.

The heat and humidity continue with highs near 93 on Wednesday and 96 on Thursday.

The state's extreme hot weather protocol remains in effect through 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Cooling centers are also open statewide. Anyone who needs help finding one can call 211. The list of cooling centers in the state can also be found here.

Some tips for beating the heat include: