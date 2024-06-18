Families beat the heat in West Hartford as state's extreme hot weather protocol takes effect

With temperatures expected to climb into the upper 90s or higher this week, families are looking for ways to cool off.

"It's hot! Really, really hot," said Michael McCann, of Newington.

McCann was among one of several families who spent the morning at the pool and splash pad at Beachland Park in West Hartford on Tuesday, shortly before the state's extreme hot weather protocol went into effect.

"We were going to go strawberry picking before we got here, but it's too hot," said McCann.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Beachland Park's pool and splash pad opened for the summer on Sunday, June 16. The park's aquatic lead, Sasha Belabe, says she's expecting larger crowds this week due to the heat.

"During the heat wave, we anticipate maybe 80 to 100, something like that," said Belabe.

She also says there will be extra lifeguards on duty who may be in the water to keep cool while they're working.

"With all those people, I have to make sure I'm on my A-game," said Belabe. "Making sure my staff is OK. Making sure they're not too hot, making sure they have longer breaks, making sure they have water - all the essential things like that."

Typically, camps in town will use the pool, but Belabe says it's possible it may be too hot for campers to be outside.

Around the state, cooling shelters are open and available. It's part of the state's extreme hot weather protocol, which is put in place to keep people safe, especially those who are most vulnerable, such as children and those 65 and older.

The state also recommends the following heat safety tips.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

Take cool showers or baths

Limit outdoor activity to morning or evening

Check on those who are most at risk

You can also call 2-1-1 or visit 211ct.org to find a cooling shelter near you.