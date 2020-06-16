Hotel Workers Call for More Safety Measures Ahead of Industry Reopening

Connecticut hotel workers held a car caravan in Hartford Tuesday to deliver a petition calling for stronger public health and safety guidelines for the hotel and lodging industry ahead of its reopening.

Hotels and other accommodations are part of the phase two opening set for Wednesday. Thousands of workers in the industry have been without jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, forced to rely on unemployment. The governor closed all short-term accommodations to anyone except essential workers in March.

In the petition addressed to Gov. Ned Lamont, workers said that many of them are without or in danger of losing employer-provided health insurance, and fear what that means for them and their families if they do get sick.

"Before a responsible opening is possible, we need adequate measures to protect the health and safety of hotel workers and the public," the petition reads.

The workers are looking for specific public health measures for hotels, hazard pay for hotel employees, and a mandate that employees who do not return to work should be able to continue collecting unemployment. They are also looking for guaranteed health insurance, either by a requirement that employers maintain coverage, or through state health insurance programs.

The governor's office has provided the following guidance on how hotels can reopen safely:

Hotels and lodging are open to guests with reservations

Hand sanitizer will be at entrances and in common areas

Employees are not allowed to enter guest rooms while a guest is there

Room service deliveries should be bagged and left at the door and food should be on disposable dishes and served with disposable cutlery

Meeting and convention spaces will be limited to current indoor social guidelines

Pools and gyms must follow the same rules that fitness and athletic facilities have to follow

Social distancing will be encouraged in elevators

Shields will be placed at the front desk if it's not possible to stay six feet apart

Contactless payment and mobile check-in and check-out with digital receipts should be available

Disposable items will be provided where possible, including plastic cups, single-use shampoo/conditioner, tissues

Linens will be stored in closed cabinets

