A house fire has closed a portion of a road in New Britain on Saturday morning.

Police said a call about a fire at a home on Rhodes Street came in around 7:30 a.m.

Smoke could be seen coming out of what appears to be the second level of the home.

A portion of Rhodes Street is closed while the fire department finishes extinguishing the fire. There's no word on when the road will reopen.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation.