4 People Taken to Hospital After House Fire in Woodstock

Four people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Woodstock on Tuesday and part of Route 169 is closed while crews investigate.

Firefighters were called to a home on Route 169 just after midnight after getting a report of a house fire with people possibly inside.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When crews arrived, they said there were visible flames on the first floor and the fire spread to the second floor and attic quickly because of the type of home. Everyone was outside of the home, officials added.

Four people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and/or burns, according to officials. No firefighters were injured.

According to investigators, as many as four dogs and one bird may have died in the fire.

The state fire marshal is on scene investigating. There's no word on what may have started the fire.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 169 remains closed between Dividend Road and Joy Road.