House in Granby is ‘uninhabitable' after fire: police

A house in Granby is uninhabitable after a fire on Sunday morning, according to police.

Police responded to a report of a garage fire on Hayfield Lane around 6:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a fire that had extended into the home.

The house is currently uninhabitable, the police said. No injuries were reported.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.