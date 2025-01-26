Granby

House in Granby is ‘uninhabitable' after fire: police

A house in Granby is uninhabitable after a fire on Sunday morning, according to police.

Police responded to a report of a garage fire on Hayfield Lane around 6:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a fire that had extended into the home.

The house is currently uninhabitable, the police said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

