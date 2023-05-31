House in New London Damaged by Gunfire

A house in New London was damaged by gunfire on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Blackhall Street and Belden Street around 10:30 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

Once police were in the area, they said they found evidence supporting a shooting. They said they also found multiple shell casings and a house that was damaged by gunfire.

Members of the Investigative Services Division collected evidence, processed the scene and canvassed the area.

Authorities do not believe it was a random act.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call New London Police Department's Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481. Anonymous information can be submitted through the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to TIP411.