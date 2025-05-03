House of Heroes CT fixes home for veteran's widow in Hamden

Frances Benoit has been living in her home in Hamden for 38 years, but it needed repairs and maintenance that she wasn’t able to complete herself.

“Many times, after a veteran passes away, his spouse is left with a huge burden of taking care of their home with either little or no funds to help them out,” said House of Heroes Connecticut Executive Director Carol May.

House of Heroes is a nonprofit that helps veterans and former public safety workers like firefighters and police officers, or their widowed spouses repair their homes.

On Saturday, alongside volunteers from their sponsors Sikorsky and the Communication Foundation for Greater New Haven, they worked in Hamden and West Haven to repair two homes.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Benoit. “That’s all I can say. It’s a wonderful thing that they’re doing and my husband would be so happy.”

Benoit’s husband Regis, who was an airplane mechanic and air force veteran, died in January at 93-years-old. She says the work being done is a relief.

“It amazing,” said her daughter Sandra. “I really wish he was here because he would be overwhelmed.”

Team captain Christopher Daigle was one of the many volunteers working to fix up her home.

“It’s very important,” said Daigle. “The veterans in our state, in this country, gave us our freedom.”

He’s been working with House of Heroes for nine years and says it makes a huge difference.

“Cleaning up the yard, fixing the rotten wood, damage doors, peeling paint. These are all things that just weigh on their minds,” he said.

Since 2012, House of Heroes has helped to repair over 200 homes in the state.

“I thank them from the bottom of my heart,” said Benoit. “It’s unbelievable what they’re going to do today.”