East Haven

House of Heroes Kicks Off Season With Repairs at East Haven Veteran's Home

By Jolie Sherman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Serving those who have served our country - that's the mission behind "House of Heroes."

The organization provides free home repairs to veterans in need and Saturday marked the start of their 2023 season.

Volunteers including employees from Sikorsky and students from Quinnipiac University assisted a vet in East Haven.

They helped 67-year-old Phillip Whitworth who served in the Navy from 1975 to 1978.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Throughout the day, they made repairs to his front and back porch and did some major yard work.

Whitworth's son spoke on his father's behalf on Saturday. He expressed how appreciative he is to see people thanking his father for his service in this way.

"I'm just overwhelmed right now with joy to see all the participation and all the volunteer work and all the love and effort that is going into coming out as a community, to show their love and support for those who fought for this country,” said Whitworth’s son Phillip.

Local

Torrington 4 mins ago

Man Seriously Injured in Torrington Crash

Stamford 48 mins ago

Injured 10-Year-Old Sworn in as Honorary Stamford Police Officer for the Day, Escorted to School

This wasn't the only project. House of Heroes was also in West Haven on Saturday as well.

The two projects marked the organization's 194th and 195th veterans that have served.

By Memorial Day Weekend, they plan to serve their 200th vet.

This article tagged under:

East Havenhouse of heroes
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us