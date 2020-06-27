House of Heroes Provides Assistance for Purple Heart Recipient in Wallingford

House of Heroes Connecticut is back to making a difference in the lives of veterans around the state.

The COVID-19 pandemic sidelined the organization for the first part of the year.

The organization bounced back in June, helping to organize a veteran food drive and completing the first home improvement project of the year.

House of Heroes volunteers began making renovations around the house of Tony Perillo on Saturday morning.

Tony Perillo is a Vietnam Veteran who received a Purple Heart for his time in the army while serving in the war. Perillo bought his house in Wallingford in 1973, where has raised two daughters with his late wife, Linda.

Volunteers assisted with plumbing issues, yard work, and renovating Perillo's back deck.

"This is a man that really deserves our help," said Carol May, Chairman of House of Heroes of Connecticut. "We all know many Vietnam veterans came back and were never thanked for their service so this is our way of giving back."

This project marked the organization's 134th project since it's inception in 2012.