House of Heroes Provides Home Improvements for Vietnam Veteran in Wethersfield

In four days, veterans will be celebrated for their sacrifices and dedication to the country ahead of the federal holiday. Dozens of volunteers worked together to improve the house of one Wethersfield veteran, on Saturday.

Gratitude is the best way to sum up how Daniel and Sally Civiello felt after receiving some needed home repairs around their house.

"It's fantastic," said Daniel Civiello. "It's unbelievable, we needed help for a long time," said Sally Civiello.

The Wethersfield couple have lived in their home for the last couple of years.

Daniel is a Vietnam veteran and said that injuries prevented him from completing some home improvement projects.

Volunteers from Johnson Brunetti and CT's House of Heroes fixed and repainted the couple's deck, fences and also made sure to clean up their yard.

"I'm so grateful that we can do it and that this is work, " said Eric Hogarth, a partner with Johnson Brunetti. "You know it's a wonderful thing to do and we'll keep doing it every year."

The assignment marks the organization's 137th project since its inception in 2012.

Both Daniel and Sally say they appreciate the selfless acts of those that dropped by to lend a helping hand.

"I can't even talk about it because it takes my breath away and it's so heartwarming," said Daniel.