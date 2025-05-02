House Republicans unveil $55.4 billion ‘reality-check' budget proposal

House Republicans unveiled their “reality-check” budget proposal Thursday, a $55.4-billion two-year spending plan.

The proposal is roughly $700 million less than the one Gov. Ned Lamont presented in February and nearly $1.3 billion less than the one the Appropriations Committee approved last week.

“A budget is about priorities and House Republicans are prioritizing taxpayers and small businesses,” said Rep. Joe Polletta (R-Watertown) during a press conference at the Legislative Office Building.

Roughly 30 minutes later, Rep. Matt Ritter (D-Speaker) dismissed the proposal as a “DOGE-y” plan, referencing the Department of Government Efficiency. He said the budget was full of empty promises.

Republicans said their plan is $45.5 million under the spending cap in the first fiscal year, which starts July 1, and $928.5 million in the second year.

They’re proposing increased funding for Medicaid reimbursement rates and to pay for energy-related public benefits charges through the budget, not electricity bills.

Republicans say they can do this by giving smaller block grants to the University of Connecticut and Connecticut State Colleges and Universities than other budgets, a 5% spending cut across state government, and imposing a pay freeze for state employees.

Rep. Vincent Candelora (R-Minority Leader) said Republicans plan is to propose suspending arbitration for two years so the state can freeze wages.

“We think 33% raises over the last five years is plenty and it's excessive and it's about time we prioritize the residents of Connecticut,” he said.

A spokesman for Gov. Lamont said the proposal will now allow all sides to try to negotiate a final spending plan before the session ends on June 4.

But the spokesman, Rob Blanchard, also questioned whether the budget was realistic.

“At first glance there appears to be vague cuts, such as agency operating expenses with no details and unrealistic staffing savings,” Blanchard said in a statement.

Republicans said they identified lapses and savings that are built into budgets already, but Democrats also questioned if the spending plan could reach the promised targets.

“I always hope for something that’s serious because it then creates an ability for negotiations,” Ritter said. “It’s not the most serious document I've ever seen.”

Rep. Jason Rojas (D-Majority Leader) wondered if Republicans will eventually provide more details for their budget proposal.

Rojas and Ritter, speaking immediately after the Republican news conference and just before the House went into session, had only been provided with a summary that didn’t include a line-by-line breakdown.

Rojas criticized Republicans for pushing for a pay freeze. He called it a political move, as Republicans will also advocate for state troopers, correction officers, state-employed teachers and others at times.

“That's fine, we want to take away raises from all those people they would otherwise advocate and protect,” he said.

The current budget expires on June 30, meaning lawmakers still have two months to get a spending plan complete.

The legislative session ends on June 4, though, so the legislature would need to convene a special session if no budget is approved by that date.