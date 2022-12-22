House Struck By Gunfire in Guilford Wednesday Night: Police

Guilford police are investigaing after a house was struck by gunfire late Wednesday night.

It happened at a home on Fernwood Drive around 11 p.m., according to police.

Police say the house was struck by several rounds. They believe it was an isolated incident.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have surveillance footage of suspicious activity in the area between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. to call them at (203) 453-8061.