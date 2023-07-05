Milford

House struck by lightning during storms in Milford

Milford Fire Department

A house in Milford was struck by lightning during the storms on the Fourth of July.

Firefighters were called to a home in Milford during the storms after getting a report of a possible structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found that the house had been struck by lightning. There was significant damage to the chimney.

Crews used thermal imaging cameras to confirm there was no active fire.

No injuries were reported.

