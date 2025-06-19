Housing bill deadline looms for Gov. Lamont

Tuesday is the looming deadline for Governor Lamont to make up his mind about the housing bill.

Opponents and supporters are making their last-minute pitches to him.

The Yankee Institute – as well as several community leaders in the state – are calling on Lamont to veto it.

“One of the biggest problems with this housing bill is that it takes away power from our local government and it gives it to much more unaccountable people in Hartford,” Carol Platt Liebau, Yankee Institute president, said.

Opponents are concerned about new affordable housing goals, cutting some parking requirements and calls for more development near transit.

Supporters say the bill is more about incentives not mandates and believe some measures are misunderstood.

“That doesn't mean that you can't look to things like public safety or traffic or whatever the issue might be, inland wetlands. You know, there is hyper, hyper local authority in this bill,” Rep. Eleni Kavros DeGraw (D – Avon) said.

And it comes as some see a growing housing crisis in the state.

They point out a study that found Connecticut needs to add about 120,000 units, if not many more.

Average rents keep rising to $2,017, up $17 from a year ago, though down from last month, according to data from Zillow.

“The reality is we need this bill because we need housing here in Connecticut,” Kavros DeGraw said.

“What we need to do is find a way to go back to the drawing board and find housing legislation that works for everyone,” Platt Liebau said.

Amid the criticism of the bill, the governor previously said he is looking for changes to it. Though, he still supports its goals.