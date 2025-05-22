Housing

Housing shortage is economic growth barrier in Connecticut: report

By Matt Austin

A new report found the state’s economic growth is being held back by a shortage of housing.

It comes as lawmakers focus on housing reforms at the state capitol.

“The housing shortage that we have in Connecticut is impacting people across incomes,” said Dustin Nord, with the CBIA Foundation, an organization focused on economic growth.

Nord spent months putting together a report on the impact of Connecticut’s housing shortage.

A study found the state is short at least 100,000 housing units, if not many more.

Nord calculates it’s costing Connecticut’s economy tens of billions of dollars.

“Businesses really struggle with the fact that we don't have enough housing for their employees. So Connecticut still has over 70,000 open jobs in the state, and we've been struggling to fill those jobs in certain sectors. And the big reason for that is that it makes it difficult to recruit talent from out of state,” Nord said.

Nord found the state’s restrictive regulations played a big part, including large-lot zoning requirements, town-specific zoning policies, and complex approval processes.

On Thursday, lawmakers at the state capitol debated housing reforms.

“I’m really trying to meet everybody somewhere in the middle to advance a policy that just helps us get more housing built,” said Rep. Jason Rojas (D-Majority Leader).

Democrats laid out an extensive housing bill that includes changing parking rules, building public housing, and development in commercial areas.

Republicans pushed back on what they see as more mandates and think Democrats need to consider what all of their policies cost people and companies.

“Certainly housing and the shortage of housing is a piece of the conversation but it is really about the affordability in the state of Connecticut,” said Rep. Vincent Candelora (R-Minority Leader).

The CBIA report noted about 6,500 housing units were permitted last year.

It’s the strongest in a while but still well below pre-2008 averages.

