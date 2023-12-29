How Connecticut's Vision Zero Bill will be implemented in 2024

Earlier this year, the state passed the Vision Zero Bill in an effort to cut down on traffic deaths and injuries.

According to the Department of Transportation, 2022 marked the deadliest year on Connecticut roads in decades with well over 300 people killed in crashes.

This year, there have been 315 traffic deaths, which includes 50 pedestrians.

DOT officials and road safety advocates say in the new year, we'll start to see the implementation of the Vision Zero Bill, which allows for the use of things like speed and red-light cameras.

"The data is really evident out in the communities across the country that red light cameras speed cameras -- these automated enforcement devices do change driver behavior," said DOT spokesperson Josh Morgan.

Morgan says these cameras have not been installed yet. That decision will be left up to municipalities.

In 2024, the DOT will also release guidance for towns and cities to better understand how and where this technology would work.

"So, it will be a rollout over the course of the year and probably even further," said Amy Watkins.

Watkins is the manager of Watch for Me CT, an initiative centered around road safety. She is also working on creating a safety video with the DMV about state laws impacting drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

"So, the DMV will be creating that video to help reeducate drivers at different points throughout their lives," said Watkins.

Under the bill, the DMV must require people to watch the video every other time they renew their license before issuing the renewed license.