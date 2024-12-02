Connecticut

How CT cities rank among most fun cities in America

New Haven skyline
NBCConnecticut.com

WalletHub has compared 180 cities across the country and ranked the most fun cities for 2024.

WalletHub used 65 metrics to form the list, which takes into account the most fun yet cost-effective activities. The metrics include the number of fitness centers per capita, movie costs and the average business hours of breweries.

Top 5 most fun cities in the U.S.

  1. Las Vegas, NV
  2. Orlando, FL
  3. Miami, FL
  4. Atlanta, GA
  5. New Orleans, LA
Two Connecticut cities are on the list. Here’s how the state ranks against the others.

How Connecticut cities compare:

154: New Haven
175: Bridgeport

Source: WalletHub

