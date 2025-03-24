How does Connecticut rank compared to other states on stress

How stressed are you?

April is Stress Awareness Month and the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2025’s Most & Least Stressed States.

Connecticut’s overall rank is 42 as the ninth least stressed state.

How stressed is Connecticut?

Here’s a look at more on how Connecticut ranked:

43: Average hours worked per week.

26: Share of adults getting adequate sleep

49: Percentage of adults in fair/poor health

45: Job security

34: Median credit score

15: Housing affordability

40: Percentage of population living in poverty

34: Divorce rate

46: Crime rate per capita

37: Psychologists per capita

Ten most stressed states

These are the most stressed states, according to the report.

New Mexico Nevada Louisiana West Virginia Mississippi Tennessee Arkansas Alabama Florida Oregon

Ten least stressed states

These are the least stressed states, according to the report.

50: Nebraska

49: Minnesota

48: New Hampshire

47: South Dakota

46: Iowa

45: Massachusetts

44: Wisconsin

43: North Dakota

42: Connecticut

41: Hawaii

“There are plenty of small ways for people to manage stress, from staying active and participating in hobbies to taking vacations from work and getting help from a mental health professional. What many people don’t realize, though, is that changing location can also be a big stress reducer. For example, states that have lower crime rates, better health care and better economies tend to have much less stressed residents,” Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said in a statement.

Find the full report here.