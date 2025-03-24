How does Connecticut rank compared to other states on stress

How stressed are you?
April is Stress Awareness Month and the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2025’s Most & Least Stressed States.
Connecticut’s overall rank is 42 as the ninth least stressed state.
How stressed is Connecticut?
Here’s a look at more on how Connecticut ranked:
43: Average hours worked per week.
26: Share of adults getting adequate sleep
49: Percentage of adults in fair/poor health
45: Job security
34: Median credit score
15: Housing affordability
40: Percentage of population living in poverty
34: Divorce rate
46: Crime rate per capita
37: Psychologists per capita
Ten most stressed states
These are the most stressed states, according to the report.
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Louisiana
- West Virginia
- Mississippi
- Tennessee
- Arkansas
- Alabama
- Florida
- Oregon
Ten least stressed states
These are the least stressed states, according to the report.
50: Nebraska
49: Minnesota
48: New Hampshire
47: South Dakota
46: Iowa
45: Massachusetts
44: Wisconsin
43: North Dakota
42: Connecticut
41: Hawaii
“There are plenty of small ways for people to manage stress, from staying active and participating in hobbies to taking vacations from work and getting help from a mental health professional. What many people don’t realize, though, is that changing location can also be a big stress reducer. For example, states that have lower crime rates, better health care and better economies tend to have much less stressed residents,” Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said in a statement.