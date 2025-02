This weekend's storm dropped several inches of snow across Connecticut. Find out how much snow your town got.

Bridgeport: 5.0"

Danbury: 4.8"

Hamden: 5.2"

Monroe: 6.1"

Naugatuck: 5.0"

Old Lyme: 5.0"

Seymour: 5.0"

Torrington: 3.5"

Windsor Locks: 2.4"