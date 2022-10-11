How to Apply for Energy Assistance in Connecticut

The home heating season in Connecticut has barely begun, but people are already struggling to keep up with the skyrocketing cost of fuel.

“They are just terrified of coming up with the money to heat their homes," said David Spurgas, owner of Viking Fuel in Norwich. “It is just terrible across the board. The people can’t afford the fuel, you don’t move the fuel. It is just not a good situation for us or the homeowners.”

With the exception of last spring, Spurgas said he has never seen prices this high, currently at more than $5 per gallon.

"I am just hoping we have a warmer than usual winter so that it isn't as high as an impact cost wise. That's the only hope that one can have unless they ramp up production and ease the price," Spurgas said.

Energy experts in Connecticut say that regardless of the fuel you choose to heat with, the entire energy complex is getting upward pressure on prices.

“I am certain that prices will be volatile this year and homeowners should be mindful of the measures they can take to lower their cost," said Chris Herb, president of the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association.

In addition to winterizing your home and having your heating system checked by a professional, eligible consumers are encouraged to apply for energy assistance.

"A lot more families can qualify than you would think," Spurgas said. "We have been trying to get the word out to everybody."

Connecticut will receive an additional $21 million in federal funding for energy assistance this winter, thanks to a federal appropriations package that contains $1 billion in emergency supplemental funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

People who qualify for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) can receive between $250 and $600 towards their heating bill, depending on income level and household size, according to the state's website.

To learn more about who qualifies for help, click here. Applications are open now. If you think you will need help this winter, you are encouraged to apply.

