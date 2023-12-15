How to find out if you have unclaimed money

Money that belongs to you might have been turned over to the state. You can find out by searching a website or making a phone call.

Why does this happen?

Assets including savings or checking accounts, uncashed checks, certificates of deposit, stocks, bonds or mutual funds, travelers’ checks or money orders and proceeds from life insurance policies wind up as unclaimed property after the business loses contact with a customer for three to five years.

Then they get turned over to the state.

The Unclaimed Property Division is responsible for safeguarding the assets that have been turned over to the Office of the Treasurer until the rightful owners are located.

If you are one of the rightful owners, you can file a claim to get it back

You can find out if you have unclaimed property by searching the website www.CTBigList.com or calling 1-800-833-7318 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

