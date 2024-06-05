How to get Big E tickets for $10 on Wednesday

You can get discounted tickets to the Big E for $10 rather than $20, but you have to buy them today.

Eastern States Exposition is offering a one-day flash sale on Wednesday to celebrate the 100-day countdown to the fair.

The price for general admission tickets on Wednesday is $10 while the regular price is $20.

The sale takes place on Wednesday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at TheBigE.com.

There is a limit of eight tickets per order.

The tickets are valid on any one day of the fair, which runs from Sept. 13 to 29.

A news release from the Eastern States Exposition says the 2023 fair was among the biggest years in history with attendance numbers reaching more than 1.4 million.

For morning information and tickets, visit TheBigE.com.