The longstanding belief that eggs will raise your cholesterol is not all it’s cracked up to be. For example, 70 to 80 percent of the cholesterol in your body is produced within the body, with only roughly 20 to 30 percent comes from food. Although eggs do contain cholesterol, it takes more than avoiding omelets to unscramble your numbers and accurately evaluate your risks for cardiovascular disease.

“Our bodies produce cholesterol because it’s actually vital to cell function and good health,” said cardiologist Meghana Rao Brito, MD, of the Heart and Vascular Center at Yale New Haven and L+M hospitals, and assistant professor of Medicine, Yale School of Medicine. “It’s only when a person’s cholesterol gets too high that it can begin to cause plaque buildup in the arteries that can lead to cardiovascular disease, including heart attack and stroke.”

“That’s why prevention is key,” Dr. Rao Brito said. “Early in my practice I realized that we were intently focused on treating pre-existing heart conditions; we weren’t doing enough to prevent heart disease. So, I shifted my focus a bit to try to help people who are at risk.”

“There’s so much information on the internet and it’s not all accurate or in context,” said Dr. Rao Brito. “For most people, the key is to meet with a doctor as early as possible, identify your risk factors and family history, then modify your lifestyle, diet and any necessary treatments to specifically target your personal risk factors.”

Risk factors for cardiovascular disease

Dr. Rao Brito, who also runs the Women’s Heart and Vascular Program for L+M Hospital, said a healthy person can eat eggs a few times a week and be just fine. However, the risk for cardiovascular disease is already increased if a person is a smoker, overweight, suffering from undiagnosed high blood pressure or living a sedentary life. Additionally, someone is at an even higher risk if they have an unhealthy diet high in saturated fats, processed meats, sugars, and salt.

“We’re also learning about a whole new list of risks,” Dr. Rao Brito added. “Cancer treatments, psychosocial stressors, menopause – all these things can play a role. What’s encouraging in my practice, however, is that I see a lot of patients who really want to learn. They’re determined to make changes in their lives that can help improve their health going forward. That’s exciting and rewarding.”

How to improve cardiac health through food

Foods high in saturated fat such as red meat and processed meats, whole milk, butter, baked goods and fried food are far more harmful to your cardiovascular health than the occasional plate of eggs. Other foods that also adversely affect cardiovascular health include foods that are high in added sugar.

“Anything you open from a crinkly wrapper is probably not ‘real food,’ so it is very important to look at labels,” Dr. Rao Brito added. “And, when we’re talking about eggs being OK, choosing a side of avocado or spinach is preferable to a plate that includes bacon and buttered toast.”

When considering a healthier approach to your diet, the traditional Mediterranean diet is a good place to start for cardiovascular health, said Dr. Rao Brito. An example includes opting for fruit, vegetables, legumes, fiber and olive oil instead of butter. “There’s an expression, ‘Eat food, not too much, mostly plants.’ That’s a good goal for most people who want to take better care of their hearts.”

Prescription medication: Should I take a statin?

“Some people can eat all the right foods and still have high cholesterol,” said Dr. Rao Brito, explaining that the tricky part about diet and cholesterol is that it differs for everyone. “Again, this is because our bodies produce most of our cholesterol, and some people produce too much, which then begins to build up in the arteries. Medications called statins reduce the body’s production of cholesterol, which can be a lifesaver.”

Many people often tell their doctor that they’d rather prioritize their cardiovascular health through improving their diet, losing weight and exercising more due to their reluctance on starting a new medication that they might have to take for the rest of their life. However, starting on a statin earlier in life can help some people get a head start on preventing cardiovascular disease.

“Statins are safe. Statins work,” Dr. Rao Brito said. “They decrease the amount of cholesterol your liver is making and they reduce the risk of cardiac events.”

“About 735,000 Americans suffer heart attacks annually. And more than 20 million deaths globally are attributed to heart and cardiovascular disease each year,” Dr. Rao Brito said.

When understanding cholesterol levels, generally speaking, the lower the better.

“Lowering LDL cholesterol is one of the most investigated and established medical benefits that we have today in modern medicine. For every 40 mg reduction in LDL cholesterol, we see a 20 to 25 percent reduction in the risk of cardiovascular events.”

Visiting your doctor and getting your cholesterol levels checked is the first step in taking a proactive approach to your cardiovascular health. It’s important to understand and discuss your numbers, as well as any potential risks, with your healthcare provider.

“And if you’re still worried about eggs,” Dr. Rao Brito said, “the cholesterol is only in the yoke, so egg whites are a nice substitute. But please, remember that your overall cholesterol is a much bigger picture than any one food.”

