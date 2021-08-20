How to Prepare for Tropical Storm Henri

A hurricane watch has been issued for parts of Connecticut as Tropical Storm Henri continues its track north in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting that Henri will be somewhere south of southern New England by Sunday morning. Henri is expected to be a hurricane by Saturday and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the storm.

Safety is the biggest priority and you should take cover when warned. Following are things to prepare in advance.

MAKE A PLAN

Pick safe places in your home where you can go if there is an emergency.

Pick 2 ways to get out in case you have to leave.

Pick a place for your family to meet in case you are separated. Pick one place in your neighborhood. Pick one place outside of your neighborhood.

Pick your family contacts – two people you and your family members can call in case you are separated. Pick one person in the same state. Pick one person in a different state. Write down your contacts' phone numbers and make sure everyone in your family has a copy of them.

Pick a place where you can stay in case you have to evacuate your home for a few days.

Make a plan for what you will do to keep your pets safe if there is an emergency.

Know how to turn off the electricity, gas and water in your home in case you are asked to do it.

Make sure everyone knows the plan.

Take photos of possessions inside and outside your home in case you need them for insurance purposes.

MAKE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

The kit should have enough supplies for you and your family for at least three days.

A supply of water in jugs or bottles. At least one gallon of water for every person in your home for each day. You will need more water if there are children, if someone is nursing a baby or if the weather is hot.

Food: food in cans or sealed packages like soup and tuna fish foods and juices that do not have to be refrigerated or cooked food for infants or the elderly

A manual can opener, paper plates, plastic utensils and something to cook on like a small grill with fuel. Be sure to only use charcoal and gas grills outdoors to prevent carbon monoxide buildup.

Bleach and eyedropper (to treat water).

Paper towels, toilet paper, soap.

Battery-powered radio, flashlights, cell phone

Extra batteries.

Blanket/sleeping bag, pillows for everyone in the family.

Extra clothing for everyone in the family.

Things babies and children need like diapers, games, toys and books.

First-aid kit. medicines (prescriptions, fever reducers, aspirin) eye glasses and contact lens supplies list of the doctors you go to and their phone numbers medical supplies (colostomy supplies, insulin syringes)

Garbage bags and cleaning supplies.

Things your pets need like food and water, a pet carrier or cage, medicines, muzzle, collar, leash, ID tags and their immunization records.

Extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash and important

information like social security numbers and birth certificates.

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (see "Sealing the Room - pg. 7).

Pictures of your family members and pets in case you are separated and need help looking for them.

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Local maps

IF YOU HAVE CHILDREN: Small children may need: formula, diapers, bottles, medications, wipes, baby food, extra water, toys, books.

IF YOU ARE ELDERLY: If you use a home health care agency, make sure they know your family’s emergency plan and who you would like to be contacted in the event of an emergency. Tell other family members where to find emergency supplies and teach them how to use any special medical equipment. Put your name on special equipment like wheelchairs, canes or walkers.



Experts are warning residents who live along the Connecticut shoreline to start preparing for the hurricane season, which starts next week.

To prepare, take precautionary measures now.

Learn more on the state website.

You can get updates on the storm on the NBC Connecticut app.

Note: Information above was compiled from the state of Connecticut and the National Hurricane Center.