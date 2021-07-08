How to Prepare in CT for Impact From Tropical Storm Elsa

Tropical Storm Elsa could bring flooding rains and strong winds to our state.

Residents around Connecticut are currently preparing for the impact from Tropical Storm Elsa, which is expected to affect the state Friday morning.

There is some concern about a significant flood threat from Tropical Storm Elsa, with scattered power outages and flash flooding possible.

To prepare for what’s ahead, take precautionary measures before you run into any sort of trouble:

Create an emergency storm kit by gathering enough bottled water, canned goods, pet food (if you have pets in the house), flashlights, batteries, medications, and essentials you cannot go for a few days without

Charge all electronic devices before the storm hits to stay connected in case you lose power

If you have a floor drain, make sure it is open and clear of any blockage or debris in case of flash flooding

Elevate any items or furniture you would not want to be damaged in case of flooding

If your residence does tend to flood, contractors say to take note of where the water is coming from to repair the trouble spot after the storm is over

The center of the storm is expected to pass just to the south of Connecticut, southeast of Litchfield County, early Friday morning.

Connecticut is on the side of the storm that is expected to get rain, rather than powerful winds with the highest wind expected to stay to the east.

But Tropical storm warnings are in effect for New London County and parts of southern Middlesex and New Haven counties and winds between 39 and 73 miles per hour are possible.

In areas where high winds are expected, make sure any patio furniture is secured down or brought inside.

During the storm, stay away from any windows, doors or off of porches and take shelter in a sturdy building. If you live in a mobile home, plan to evacuate and stay with friends or family as mobile homes are deemed unsafe in high winds.

Drive only when absolutely necessary during the storm, staying away from deep puddles, washed-out bridges and downed power lines.

Note: Information above was compiled from the state of Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security