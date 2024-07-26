How to protect yourself from card skimming and shimming

Experts are asking people to protect their credit card information as police across the state are finding card skimming devices that are stealing that information at supermarkets.

“I find myself checking when I’m going to pay,” Jonnie Reboira, of Naugatuck, said.

Shoppers are being extra cautious while paying for groceries at Walmart in Naugatuck.

Police said a card skimming device was found in the store last week and it can steal card numbers and PIN codes.

“You put your card and they take your information, like it’s horrifying,” Latrell Powell, of Waterbury, said.

Police are looking for suspects who have been installing these devices at Walmart, not just in Naugatuck but also in Stratford and Cromwell.

The scammers are also targeting grocery stores including Labonne’s Market in Prospect and at Big Y’s in Naugatuck and Plainville.

Kristen Johnson, with the Better Business Bureau, said the skimmers affect cards that swipe but also warns about “shimming,” which targets chip cards.

“Be wary if your card gets stuck in the chip reader. If it seems to have a tighter than normal grip, it may be because there is a shim in there,” she said.

Johnson says a foolproof way to pay with card machines without worrying about skimming or shimming is through touch-free methods.

“That means using Apple Pay, using Samsung Pay or using that tap-and-go option on the payment terminal,” she said.

Some shoppers say they’re taking their own precautions.

“I started carrying cash more just because I don’t want to use the card and I don’t want them to be taking my information or anything like that,” Reboira said.

Johnson is also asking cardholders to consistently check their bank accounts and card statements closely to look out for any suspicious activity.