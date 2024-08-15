How to save money on back-to-school shopping

Children will soon be returning to classes and the time has come for back-to-school shopping.

A report on LendingTree.com says that 73 percent of back-to-school shoppers are stressing over school shopping and 40 percent expect to go into debt at an average of $793.

As you start planning for the return to school, there are some ways to save yourself some money.

One is by doing your shopping during Connecticut’s sales-tax-free week, which starts on Sunday. (See below for what to know about sales tax-free week.)

Some stores are also running sales next week that coincide with the sales-tax-free week.

Another potential way to save is to buy refurbished tech items.

“These are things that are fresh out of the box, and somebody decided, you know what, this is the right product for me, and they send it back. It might have never even been turned on if you're talking about a laptop, and they are, you want to look for manufacturer-refurbished because they restore the products. They make sure that they are the exact same as brand new,” Samantha Gordon, a Consumer Reports deals editor, said.

You can also spread out your shopping to spread out the cost.

“Your kids don't need a full wardrobe for day one. They don't necessarily need all of the supplies for the first few weeks, so you can spread out your shopping, do some of it later,” Gordon said. “There are going to be holiday sales coming up soon. That tends to start in October.”

Additional advice is to set a budget and shop around.

See if you can find items that cost less at other stores and check consignment shops and dollar stores.

What to know about Connecticut’s 2024 sales tax-free week

It runs from Sunday, Aug. 18 to Saturday, Aug. 24

During the sales tax holiday, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from the Connecticut sales and use tax.

The exemption applies to each eligible item costing under $100, regardless of how many of those items are sold to a customer on the same invoice.

Clothing and footwear that are exempt

Antique clothing

Aprons (kitchen)

Arm warmers

Athletic socks

Bandannas

Baseball hats

Bathing caps

Belts, suspenders, belt buckles

Bicycle sneakers (without cleats)

Blouses

Chef uniforms

Children’s bibs

Clerical vestments and religious clothing

Diapers (cloth or disposable, adult or child)

Dresses

Ear muffs

Employee uniforms (such as police, fire, mechanics, nurses, postal)

Fashion boots

Formal wear gowns

Formal wear rentals

Foul weather gear

Garters

Gloves

Golf dresses and skirts

Golf jackets

Golf shirts

Graduation caps and gowns

Gym suits

Handkerchiefs

Hats, caps

Jeans

Jogging suits, sweat suits

Leg warmers

Leotards, tights

Lingerie

Nylons, hosiery*

Overclothes

Overshoes, rubbers, boots

Painter pants

Ponchos

Rain jackets, rain suits, rainwear

Rented uniforms

Robes

Sashes

Scarves

Scout uniforms

Shirts

Shoelaces

Shoes: aerobic, basketball, boat, running (without cleats), safety (suitable for everyday wear)

Ski sweaters, ski jackets

Sleepwear (nightgowns, pajamas)

Slippers

Sneakers

Socks

Square dancing clothes

Swimsuits

Tennis clothing (dresses, hats, shorts, and skirts)

Ties (men’s and women’s)

Undergarments

Wedding gowns, headpieces, and veils

Work clothes

