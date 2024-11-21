Before you go grocery shopping this weekend for the Thanksgiving holiday, experts recommend you shop around for deals, set a budget and stick to it.

Prices for turkeys will vary.

At Highland Park Market in Manchester, Molly Devanney, the vice president, said they worked with their supplier to keep prices the same as last year, $3.99 a pound for fresh turkeys.

Other ways to save money include buying potatoes in a five-pound bag instead of individually, swap out fresh vegetables for frozen and consider buying off-label products instead of name-brand products, according to Devanney.

“Since COVID, people started trying private label more, and they see the value in it. There's definitely a better product that's in private label products, and it's giving consumers an option rather than having to go to national brands all the time,” said Devanney.

Anthony DeFilippo, from Bolton, came into Highland Park Market to order a 20-pound turkey for his Thanksgiving table of 13 people.

“A little intimidated, but I'm excited. It’s the biggest turkey I've ever bought,” said DeFilippo.

He said prices are still high for food, but he is excited to continue the tradition of gathering together after his grandmother passed away. DeFilippo and his wife are hosting Thanksgiving for the first time at their new home in Bolton.

“It's definitely been, you know, a little bit on the more expensive side, for sure. But again, it's not going to die out the spirit of the holidays here,” said DeFilippo.

DeFilippo also asked his uncle to bring his favorite mashed potatoes and Devanney said that is also a good option to help the host out with expenses by bringing sides, dessert or drinks.

And once the feast is over, plan for ways to use your leftovers so they don’t go to waste.

“That's like one of the biggest things, there's so much waste after Thanksgiving. So, it's really teaching people, Hey, you can take this stuff and you can freeze it, you can make a turkey pot pie. You can make turkey soup, trying to give them other options so they're not wasting all this food at the house,” said DeFilippo.