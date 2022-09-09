How to Take Part in CT United Ride 9/11 Tribute Sunday

More than 3,000 people are expected to take part in the 21st annual CT United Ride, Connecticut’s largest annual 9/11 tribute event.

The ride will be held on Sunday.

The 60-mile route starts at Sherwood Island in Westport, the location of the state 9/11 memorial, and it will continue through 10 towns until arriving in Bridgeport.

The CT United Ride has raised more than half a million dollars to support first responders and honor those lost on Sept. 11 as well as those who have died in the years since from exposure-related illnesses.

You can pre-register Saturday at Captain’s Cove Marina in Bridgeport, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or bring the registration form with you on the morning of the ride, between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. You can find the form online here.

The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. and the ride leaves immediately after.

You can see the map with the route here.