How to watch ‘The Office' with Rainn Wilson in CT, get behind-the-scenes stories

Rainn Wilson is coming to Connecticut and fans can watch “The Office” with him and learn some behind-the-scenes secrets.

“A Live Conversation with Rainn Wilson” will follow a screening of an episode of “The Office” at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on May 8.

Wilson starred as Dwight Schrute, the eccentric assistant to the regional manager, in the NBC hit show.

LiveNation said Wilson will share behind-the-scenes stories, memorable moments and the secrets of bringing Dwight Schrute to life.

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available, which will include a personal post-show photo opportunity with Wilson.

Fans will also be able to take part in a Dwight Schrute lookalike contest.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

