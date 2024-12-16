How you can drive safely in winter weather

A wintry mix is causing a slippery morning commute on Monday and driving in this weather can be dangerous. Here are some tips to help you drive safely this winter.

If ever there was a time when slow and steady wins the race, it's in this case where you have the potential to lose traction on the road.

“Everything in slick conditions takes longer, so leave yourself that room. It not only gives you that room, but it protects you from other drivers that may not be driving appropriately," said Jennifer Stockburger, of Consumer Reports.

Stockburger oversees operations at Consumer Reports' auto center. She said there are two kinds of skids to pay attention to - oversteer and understeer.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

With oversteer, you turn into the skid and when you gain grip, you end up going where you want to go.

In understeer, you're turning, but your car is going straight. In this case, you do not want to do more steering. Instead, keep the wheel steady.

In both cases, you should avoid abrupt motions.

You should also take note of the snowflake icon on your dashboard. It is a warning light controlled by a temperature sensor that warns the driver when the temperatures drop and there is potential for ice on the road.