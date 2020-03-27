How You Can Help Others During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Looking for ways you can help your neighbor and the community during the pandemic?



Below are organizations across the state who are in need of donations, volunteers and resources to continue to help the community and assist those in need.

Blood Drives

The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Red Cross is urging anyone who is healthy and can to donate. Visit www.redcrossblood.org for more information and to find a blood drive near you. For questions about the blood donation process, preparations and requirements due to COVID-19 visit redcrossblood.org/faq.

Food Banks

Foodshare is accepting monetary donations to help continue to supply food insecure individuals and families across Greater Hartford. Visit foodshare.org to make a donation.

Foodshare is also looking for volunteers to collect rescued food from local grocery stores and deliver it to nearby food banks. Those interested can join their MealConnect volunteer program. Help is needed Monday - Friday, 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, and volunteers must be able to use their own vehicle. Click here to sign up.

The Connecticut Food Bank is accepting monetary donations to continue to help distribute food throughout Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, and Windham counties. Visit ctfoodbank.org to make a donation.

Medical Supplies

There is a critical shortage of medical supplies as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The state of Connecticut is seeking donations of key medical supplies. If you are interested in donating, you can fill out an online form at www.211ct.org/DonationsCOVID19 .

"The state is partnering with the nonprofit organization United Way 2-1-1 of Connecticut to collect this information, and they will work to ensure that these generous donations can get to the appropriate hospitals and long-term care facilities."

UConn Health and the UConn Foundation are asking for donations of the following items to help with the immediate needs of their staff:

N95 respirator face masks

Disposable face masks

Face-shields and goggles

Disinfection wipes and liquids

General-purpose hand cleaners

Those who are able to donate are asked to email COVID19Donations@uchc.edu to contact staff and coordinate drop off times.

UConn Health is also accepting monetary donations to be used to support frontline doctors, nurses, and staff and provide vital supplies for treating patients. Visit health.uconn.edu/coronavirus/ppe-donations/ to make a donation.

Hartford HealthCare is looking for personal protective equipment (PPE) donations of masks, gowns, wipes, and and hand cleaners.

If you have a PPE donation for Hartford HealthCare, email COVIDDonations@HHCHealth.org.

Monetary Donations to Those In Need

The United Way has launched a worldwide COVID-19 fund to help those win need with food, shelter and other support. 95% of your donation to United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund will provide relief to those left vulnerable by the pandemic.

You can donate to the United Way's fund here.