Here's how you can stay safe in icy conditions

This weekend’s storm not only brought snow but also left ice on our roads, driveways and cars, leading to some dangerous conditions.

We spoke with medical experts who told us how to protect yourself in this type of weather.

And even though there is a rock salt shortage, there are plenty of alternatives.

Rob Horton from Vernon said he has seen people get hurt on the ice over the years.

“Driveways are very slippery. I’ve seen people get hurt very quickly. It doesn’t take much, and you’re on your butt,” Horton said.

Belall Matar, who works at Auto Care Motors in Vernon, said his priority was to make sure no customers got hurt.

“All of the rain from yesterday made it ice. It’s all thick ice right now," Matar said.

Craig Mittleman, the regional medical director of emergency services at Lawrence Memorial and Westerly Hospital, said ice can cause serious injuries.

"We see a lot of hand, wrist, and shoulder injuries this time of year," Mittleman said.

He told us, unfortunately, it can be worse than that.

"When you fall and you're on blood thinners and you hit your head, obviously we become concerned about more catastrophic consequences," Mittleman said.

If you have any underlying cardiac conditions, it's best to leave the shoveling to someone else.

"There are a number of things that happen to the heart blood vessels," Mittleman said. "While we're shoveling snow that are triggers or precipitants for heart attacks."

With the recent surge of icy conditions, rock salt may be hard to find, but there are many alternatives.

Cory Kupferschmid, one of the owners at Ellington Agway, told us what they have been selling for when they do sell out.

“All that we have in stock is solar salt crystals…It can also be used as an ice melter in emergency situations,” Kupferschmid said.

Joshua Spagna, an assistant manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Vernon, told us what else can be used.

"I have seen that rubbing alcohol works as a fertilizer, as long as it has a high nitrogen count, and will work," Spagna said.

Spagna said they have shovels specifically used for ice, roof ice melt and much more.