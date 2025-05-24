One man died following an explosion aboard a boat docked in the Hudson River on Saturday morning at a sewage treatment plant, authorities said.

Three workers were on vessel at the North River Wastewater Treatment Plant around 10:30 a.m. when one of the tanks on board the boat exploded, the FDNY explained. The blast knocked one of the workers into the water, pinning him between the boat and the pier, Deputy Assistant Chief David Simms said at the scene.

Emergency responders arrived and were able to extricate the man from the water, but he ultimately died. City officials identified the 59-year-old man has a 33-year veteran of the Department of Environmental Protection.

“The entire DEP family is grieving today. Our employee who lost his life had served the Department and the City with dedication for 33 years. He was a valued and experienced member of the Bureau of Wastewater Treatment, and his decades of service reflect his commitment to DEP’s mission,” said DEP Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala.

The two other workers were expected to be OK.

The DEP said plant operations were not impacted by the explosion and there were not any apparent environmental concerns.

The cause of the blast remains under investigation. Law enforcement sources told NBC New York that one of the workers was performing welding around the time of the explosion.

BREAKING: Coast Guard responding to reported explosion near North River Wastewater Treatment Plant around 10:30 a.m. Incident reportedly linked to hot work aboard a docked boat. CG Station New York on scene assisting FDNY. Investigation pends. — USCG_Tri_State (@USCG_Tri_State) May 24, 2025

The explosion comes almost one week after a Mexican navy ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge. Two crew members were killed and dozens more were hurt.

This story is developing.