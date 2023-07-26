Connecticut

Huffing, lighting a cigarette likely caused explosion in car in Sturbridge: police

Sturbridge Police

An explosion in a car in Sturbridge injured a person in the vehicle and blew out the windows and police believe someone had been huffing in the car, then tried to light a cigarette.

Sturbridge police posted information and photos on Facebook and one photo shows the car has Connecticut license plates.

Police said the Sturbridge Fire Department received a 911 call reporting a possible vehicle explosion on Charlton Road, near Walmart, at 3:49 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters found the glass blown out of a car and all four doors were attached, but appeared to be displaced.

The female in the car had minor injuries. She was treated at the scene, but refused transport to a local hospital, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate, but believe the person who was in the car was huffing from cans of compressed air while the windows were closed, then tried to light a cigarette, causing an explosion.

Sturbridge police said no other injuries were reported, but other vehicles were damaged.

Police cited the American Addiction Centers in their post, saying, “Huffing is a type of substance abuse that involves inhaling fumes from household substances in order to experience a high.”

Police warned that these fumes are highly flammable.

