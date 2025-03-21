New Haven

Human remains found in New Haven woods: police

By Bryan Mercer

NBC Connecticut

Police in New Haven say they've opened an investigation after the discovery of human remains in a wooded area.

Officers say people on Rock Creek Road reported the discovery on Thursday evening while clearing brush in the woods behind their house.

Police were unable to confirm any details such as gender, race and identity. The department says an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

New Haven police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call detectives, or the anonymous tip line.

