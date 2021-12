Search crews found human skeletal remains in the woods in Southbury on Monday.

Connecticut State Police said they and other agencies were searching the area for a person who has been missing from Berkshire Road since April. Monday morning, they found remains. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will examine and identify the remains.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

No other details were immediately available.