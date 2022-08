An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Waterbury on Friday.

Officers were called to Judd Street around 7:45 p.m. after getting a report of human remains found in the area.

When police arrived, they said they did confirm a human skull and bones at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by Waterbury police, and the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Authorities have not released information about the identity of the remains.