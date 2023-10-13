Newtown

Human remains found in wooded area of Newtown: police

Newtown police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area of town Friday afternoon.

A caller found the remains in a wooded area off of Edmund Road and called police at about 2:30 p.m. Police met with the caller and later confirmed the presence of human remains.

The Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene and are investigating.

Investigators are working to identify the remains, but say there's no indication of foul play or suspicious circumstances.

Edmund Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened. No additional information was immediately available.

