Human remains found near cemetery in Groton

Police are investigating after someone found human remains near a cemetery in Groton.

City of Groton police officers responded to the area near the Colonel Ledyard Cemetery on Mitchell Street after receiving a 911 call on Wednesday reporting a suspicious item and they found human remains, police said.

The City of Groton Police Detective Division is leading the investigation with help from the New London State’s Attorney’s Office, Eastern District Connecticut State Police Major Crime’s Unit and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Groton Police Department.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No additional information was immediately available.