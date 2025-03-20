Groton

Human remains found near cemetery in Groton

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating after someone found human remains near a cemetery in Groton.

City of Groton police officers responded to the area near the Colonel Ledyard Cemetery on Mitchell Street after receiving a 911 call on Wednesday reporting a suspicious item and they found human remains, police said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The City of Groton Police Detective Division is leading the investigation with help from the New London State’s Attorney’s Office, Eastern District Connecticut State Police Major Crime’s Unit and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Groton Police Department.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Groton
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us