Humidity for Days to Come

After a considerably cloudy and cool Tuesday, NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting several days of thick humidity.

Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and this evening.

Tomorrow is mostly dry with high temps around 90, with unhealthy humidity and a “feels-like” temp of 95.

A coastal storm will bring the risk of heavy rain Friday night into Saturday. Severe weather is possible.

The humidity finally breaks by Monday.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.

