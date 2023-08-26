Plainville

Hundreds celebrate return of Plainville Fire Company Hot Air Balloon Festival

For the first time since the pandemic, Plainville Fire Company hosted its annual hot air balloon festival at Norton Park.

By Jolie Sherman

Hundreds of people got an early start to watch big, beautiful balloons hit the sky.   

"We woke up at like 5:20 a.m.," said Cody Carrier, of Plainville.  

"Yeah, I woke up at like 4:30 a.m.," said Russel Zadrozny, of Canton. 

"It was worth it to wake up early," said Ivan Belvis, of Bristol.

Due to the pandemic, the Plainville Fire Company had canceled the festival for the last three years. 

This was the first summer back, but the wet weather was another challenge. The rain cancelled Friday's balloon show and delayed the launch on Saturday.  

But shortly before 7 a.m., the balloons were up in the air. Only professionals were allowed inside the gondola.

"It was wonderful. It was very magical in a sense to be here to see them fill up and then fly," said Laura Nazario, of Plainville.

The show attracted many people to Norton Park, both new and returning community members. 

"This is the most people I've seen in the three years I've been here. A lot of people wanted this to happen," said Elvin Orta, of Plainville.

The festival was far from over after the balloon show in the morning. There were numerous vendors, music, food, and a car show during the day.

"For us, it's the first time and it's awesome. It's really, really good to see so many people gathering," said Lilly Torres, of Plainville. 

The festival is the biggest fundraiser for the Plainville Fire Company. Organizers say the money raised helps with equipment and their scholarship fund.

"The community supports us overwhelmingly and we're very appreciative of that," said Andy Moore, Co-Chairman of the Plainville Fire Company.

Moore says the festival is packed with activities from sunrise to sundown. Families could also enjoy a second balloon show at 6 p.m.

