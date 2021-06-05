Hundreds Come Out for Hartford's Puerto Rican Day Parade

Hundreds of people showed up to Hartford's Puerto Rican Day parade on Saturday.

It was a little different this year as organizers opted for a caravan, but still had a fun time celebrating Puerto Rican culture in a safe way.

"We're just excited to hear some live music, just to see our flags, just to see the community get together after a whole pandemic. you know, just to have a safe celebration, healthy and just being out here," said Patricia Vega-Dones of Hartford.

Organizers honored the essential workers who have been instrumental throughout the pandemic and encouraged those who haven't already to get their COVID-19 shot.