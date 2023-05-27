Hundreds Come Together for Memorial Day Parade in Wethersfield

People in Wethersfield got an early start to the long, holiday weekend.

Some people started were fishing or putting their boats in the water at around 5:30 a.m. at the Cove.

Others came out to the town's Memorial Day parade, sporting the colors of the American flag. Hundreds were there to honor those who sacrificed their lives for our country.

"I lost friends in Vietnam. They were killed in Vietnam. Yeah, it's hard sometimes," said Richard Castle of Stratford, while fighting back tears.

Castle says he comes to this parade every year. As someone who served in the Air Force and whose friends served the country, Memorial Day means something very special to him.

"I like this parade. It's a genuine parade. Plus, you get to see George Washington," said Castle.

There were people in uniform marching down the street, from fife and drum groups to Connecticut's National Guard.

"When you see people in uniform or you see people who have served, it kind of brings that, you know, those little goose pimples you get when you remember what people have done and sacrificed and what their family has sacrificed," said Nicole Carrasquillo, of Wethersfield.

The parade route was a little more than a mile, which started on State Street and ended at the Village Cemetary. That is where the town held a Memorial Day ceremony following the parade.

"What it means to me is kind of like to celebrate who is important to our country," said Bailey Sudell, of Wethersfield.

All good reasons to be coming together as a community.