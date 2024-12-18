Hundreds of CT college employees overpaid 2 years ago now have to pay it back

The state of Connecticut overpaid hundreds of college employees using taxpayer money, and now they're asking for it back.

During a Board of Regents meeting on Friday, a member, who is also a Gateway Community College professor, revealed that a review of payments from 2022 found a calculation error led to some Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSC) employees getting overpaid.

"We're talking about a couple of hundred folks and the amounts range up to $4,500 so people are about to be asked to repay to the system thousands of dollars that they were overpaid a couple years ago that they just identified," Colena Sesanker said.

A CSCU spokesperson said employees were notified earlier this month. The error was found during a review of the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition, or SEBAC, on Dec. 3.

The school system is now conducting an audit to figure out how many employees were overpaid.

Officials said they will be letting those employees known how much they were overpaid and how to repay it.